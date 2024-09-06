Pollsters say 75% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin stands at 75.5%, according to a survey conducted from August 26 to September 1 and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll covered 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 75.5% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 0.2 p.p. decline). The share of people surveyed approving of the president’s job performance was 72% (a 0.4 p.p. drop)," the pollster said.

A total of 47.9% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (a 0.2 p.p. drop), while 51.7% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.5 p.p. decline). As many as 59.2% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a drop of 1.5 p.p.).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 32.6% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 2.2 p.p. rise), 25.3% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 0.8 p.p. rise), 19.5% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 1.5 p.p. decline), and 8.2% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 0.9 p.p. rise).

The Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) has also conducted a poll on the matter. According to its results, the level of trust in Putin among Russians did not change throughout the week and stands at 76%.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 76% of the poll’s participants said 'yes' (no change). Also, the majority of the population, or 78%, approves of the way the president is running the country (also no change)," the pollster said.

According to FOM, a total of 51% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was handling its job (a 1 p.p. decrease), while 56% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 2 p.p. rise).