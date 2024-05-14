Specialized anti-drone units set up within Russian Federal Guard Service

MOOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Specialized anti-drone units have been set up within Russia’s Federal Guard Service, the service’s director, Dmitry Kochnev, said.

"Specialized anti-drone units have been established within state guard bodies," he said at a plenary session of the Federation Council, or lower house of Russia’s parliament.

According to Kochnev, the service has been working in the area of drone suppression since 2012. It took part in the elaboration of the concept of fighting against robotic systems, initiated amendments to the federal law in the area of combating drones. He also said that the service has adopted a program of equipping protected facilities with drone suppression and elimination tools.