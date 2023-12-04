Russia to issue free visas to participants of World Youth Festival

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Participants of the World Youth Festival to be held in Sochi will be issued free visas, the order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to an official document.

Free visas will also be provided to mass media representatives. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to issue documents on the basis of official invitations from the festival's organizing committee.

In turn, the Federal Security Service has been instructed to give priority access to participants and organizers of the festival, as well as journalists. The Federal Customs Service will also check the participants' luggage free of charge.

The World Youth Festival will be held in 2024 in accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin to develop international youth cooperation. The festival will be held on the federal territory of Sirius from March 1 to 7, 2024. It will be attended by 20,000 young leaders in education, science, international cooperation, culture, volunteering and charity, sports, business, media, including 10,000 foreign participants. For the first time, children as young as 14 will also be able to participate in the festival as part of the Movement of the First track. A total of 1,000 teenagers will be invited to attend, including 500 from other countries.

The regional program of the World Youth Festival will be held from March 10-17, 2024, with participants visiting 30 cities in Russia. A total of 5,000 volunteers from all Russian regions will be involved in the organization and holding of the festival. The organizer of the World Youth Festival is the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs.