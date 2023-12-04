Millions of Germans unable to learn news from alternative sources — Russian ambassador

BERLIN, December 4. /TASS/. Millions of Germans are deprived an opportunity to obtain objective information from alternative sources, Russia’s ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with the Russian-language magazine Berliner Telegraph.

"We are against bans on the media. Of course, we are forced to react to the restrictions on us. The closure of Deutsche Welle's Moscow office and the cessation of its broadcasting in Russia were in response to unfriendly decisions to restrict the operation in Germany of the German-language television channel RT DE, which is known for its unbiased style of reporting that does not fit in with the mainstream coverage. The Russian mass media are exposed to sophisticated sanctions, such as blocking of bank accounts, discrediting, political pressure, and fines by media regulators. Contrary to the Western "values," so-called, which, as we can see, are applied very selectively, millions of German citizens have been deprived of an opportunity to receive objective information from alternative sources. We are not afraid of competition with the German media. For this reason, we are in no hurry to shut anyone down," Nechayev said.