Man detained by Moscow law enforcement agents for plotting terror attack on train station

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A man has been detained for plotting to blow up a rail tanker car at a Moscow train station, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department for the City of Moscow said in a statement.

"The Southwestern Administrative District’s Investigative Branch of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department for the City of Moscow has launched a criminal probe under Russian Criminal Code Articles 30.3 and 205.2, paragraph (a) (‘Making Preparations for a Terrorist Attack’), and Articles 30.1 and 223.1.2 (‘Attempted Illegal Production of an Improvised Explosive Device’)," the statement reads.

The agency noted that charges had been brought against the defendant. "A court ruled that he should be taken into custody. Officers continue investigative actions to establish all circumstances of the incident and identify accomplices to the crime," the document added.

According to investigators, earlier in November, the man, born in 1983, was tasked by an unknown accomplice with carrying out a terrorist attack for a cash reward. He was supposed to blow up a rail tanker car at a train station. He collected a detonator and a substance intended for the production of an improvised explosive device (IED) from designated locations in Moscow. However, officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained him in time to scotch his plans to carry out the attack.