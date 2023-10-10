All Russians on organized tours to return from Israel within 1-2 weeks — ATOR

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. All Russian citizens currently in Israel on organized tours will return to Russia within two weeks, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said in a statement.

"According to travel agencies, all tourists on organized tours are to return to Russia within 1-2 weeks. So far those staying in Israel have not contacted travel agencies saying they want to end their vacation," the statement reads.

There are less than 100 organized tourists from Russia in Israel now, with many travelers having returned home already after their tours ended, ATOR said, adding that around 150 Russians that were going to fly to the country for vacation are currently revising their plans depending on when their flight is. Meanwhile Russians who booked trips to Israel without using a travel agency are turning to the Russian embassy for evacuation, the association noted.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry recommended earlier that Russian tour operators and travel agencies suspend the sale of tours to Israel until the situation in the country cools down, and that Russian citizens refrain from trips there for tourism purposes.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, almost 800 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 4,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 900 people have lost their lives and about 2,600 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.