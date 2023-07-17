Russia clamping down on flights from Egypt after unidentified disease outbreak

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday that it has enhanced security protocols for flights from Egypt following the outbreak of an unidentified disease in that country.

"In light of the current situation, Rospotrebnadzor has tightened sanitary and quarantine controls with respect to flights from Egypt, including using the Perimeter automated information system," it said.

According to the watchdog, symptoms of the disease that has been registered in Egypt resemble those of dengue fever. The watchdog said it is in contact with the Egyptian side and international organizations to learn more about the disease, risks of its trans-border proliferation, preventive and epidemic measures.

Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted via Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Dengue fever cannot be caught from being close to an infected person, it can be contracted only from the bite of an infected mosquito, the watchdog noted.

"Rospotrebnadzor warns tourists planning to vacation in Egypt: in order to avoid getting insect-borne infectious and parasitic diseases, please observe precautions: wear clothing that maximally protects the skin, use mosquito repellents, and put mosquito nets over doors and windows. When back home, consult a doctor if you feel sick and don’t forget to tell the doctor where you have come from," it added.