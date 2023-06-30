Russians’ level of trust in Putin exceeds 78%, poll shows

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin fell by 0.3 percentage points to 78.6% on June 19-25, according to a poll released by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday.

The poll involved 1,600 adult respondents.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 78.6% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 0.3 percentage point drop). Meanwhile, the share of people who approve of the way the president is handling his job fell by 1.3 percentage points to 74.8%," the pollster said.

A total of 50.1% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s work (a 0.6 percentage point drop) and 51.7% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work (a 1.6 percentage point decline). As many as 60.9% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.9 percentage point fall).

As for the leaders of the parliamentary parties, 31.3% of those surveyed trust leader of the Russian Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov (a 4.4 percentage point decline), 31.6% trust leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party Sergey Mironov (a 1 percentage point drop), 16.4% of the poll’s participants trust leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky (a 2 percentage point fall) and 7.6% said they trusted Chairman of the New People party Alexey Nechayev (a 1.3 percentage point drop).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 37.9% (a 1.4 percentage point drop). The level increased by 0.4% percentage points to 10.4% for the Russian Communist Party and by 0.6 percentage points to 9.2% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party party. The A Just Russia - For Truth party saw a 0.2 percentage point decline to 5.6%, while popular support for the New People party dropped by 0.1 percentage points to 4.3%.