Russian ministry puts ICC prosecutor that issued arrest warrant for Putin on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Interior Ministry has put the International Criminal Court prosecutor that issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on a wanted list, data from the ministry’s database showed on Friday.

"Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, date of birth March 30, 1970, British, is wanted under a Russian Criminal Code article," the database entry says, without specifying the article.

The Russian Investigative Committee started a criminal case in March against the prosecutor and the judges of the ICC who issued a warrant to arrest the Russian president.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

On March 20 the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges, deeming their actions as knowingly unlawful since they had no grounds for holding the president and the children’s rights commissioner criminally liable. Investigation was started into prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez. According to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of December 14, 1973, heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign countries.