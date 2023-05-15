Azimuth to operate daily flights from Moscow to Georgia from May 19 — airline

MOSCOW, 15 May. /TASS/. Azimuth Airlines will operate daily flights from Moscow to Tbilisi and back starting May 19, the airline's press service told TASS on Monday.

"Azimuth Airlines is starting flights on a new route Moscow - Tbilisi - Moscow. Flights between the capitals will be operated daily from May 19," the press service said.

They specified that flight A4851 would depart from Vnukovo Airport at 08:50 and arrive in Tbilisi at 13:50. The return flight, A4852, will depart from the capital of Georgia at 14:55 and arrive in Vnukovo at 17:30.

"Local time is indicated for each airport. Air tickets from Moscow to Tbilisi are available from 220 euros, from Tbilisi to Moscow - from 200 euros, fees are charged additionally," the press service stressed.

Earlier, head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, Givi Davitashvili said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel that his agency had issued permission to the Russian airline Azimuth to operate charter flights from Russia to the republic from May 17.

Although the airline declined to comment on this information, the tickets became available on its official website on Monday. According to the booking system, ticket prices range from 17,148 rubles ($215) to 62,798 rubles ($788).

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was first introduced by a decision of the Russian authorities in 2000. Meanwhile, Russian nationals have enjoyed visa-free trips to Georgia since 2012. Under Georgian law, citizens of Russia may visit the country without a visa and stay in Georgia for up to a year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.