Putin endorses pilot project to reform higher education in Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that sets in motion a pilot project which aims to reform the higher education system in Russia, according to a government database.

The project is set to affect six Russian universities and take place in the 2023-2024 and 2025-2026 academic years.

According to the decree, Russia aims to introduce several tiers of education: basic, specialized and professional. Specialized education includes master’s degree programs and medical residency programs. Professional education means post-graduate training programs.

Basic education would take four to six years, and a master’s degree would take an additional one to three years.

Students that have received a specialist’s degree would have a chance to continue their education by pursuing a master’s degree free of charge.

The pilot project will be carried out at Moscow Aviation Institute, Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys, Moscow State Pedagogical University, St. Petersburg Mining University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University and National Research Tomsk State University.