Tajikistan’s historic sextuplet story ends tragically

DUSHANBE, January 12. /TASS/. Six infants born to a local resident of Khujand, Tajikistan have died, the head doctor of the maternity hospital, Nuri Dadobaeva reported.

"The main causes of the children's deaths were premature delivery and the babies’ low birth weight," according to the local newspaper, Asia-Plus, citing the doctor.

Earlier, medics at the maternity ward had described the state of the newborns and their mother as normal.

Six children - two boys and four girls - were born on Wednesday at the Khujand regional maternity hospital. Their mother, Muborak Sohibova, is a local resident. No other details about the parents were given.

The simultaneous birth of six children turned out to be the first in Tajikistan's history. In 2020, the country reported the birth of five babies - two boys and three girls - in a maternity hospital in Dushanbe.