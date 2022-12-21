Russian Yury Martyshev released from US prison

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. Russian citizen Yury Martyshev, who was convicted in the United States on cyber fraud charges, has been released from prison, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The BOP website, which tracks inmate status, says that he was released on December 20, 2022.

On Tuesday, Martyshev’s attorney Alexey Tarasov told TASS that the process of deporting Russian citizen Yury Martyshev would begin within 48 hours. According to the attorney, Martyshev’s defense lawyers and diplomats from the embassy will do their best to have him return home by the New Year holidays.

On Monday, Nadezhda Shumova, head of the Russian embassy’s consular department, told TASS that Russian diplomats were sparing no effort to ensure that Martyshev came home as soon as possible.

Latvia extradited Martyshev, suspected of cybercrimes, to the United States in July 2017. The man pleaded guilty to two counts on his indictment, and the rest of the charges against him were dropped as part of a plea deal. In April 2019, he was sentenced to six years and six months behind bars. Tarasov explained at that time, that Martyshev’s time in pretrial custody and good behavior in detention were credited toward his sentence, so his actual jail term was around three years and six months.