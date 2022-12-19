Over 5 million refugees arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass since February 2022

TASS, December 19. The number of refugees arriving in Russia from the territory of Ukraine and Donbass has exceeded 5 million people, law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"According to the latest data, more than 5 million refugees, including more than 721,000 children, have arrived in Russia since February," the source said.

Only 42,000 people, including 12,000 children, are currently in temporary shelters. The rest have chosen to live with relatives, privately or have left for other countries. According to the Russian government’s decision, the refugees receive lump-sum allowances of 10,000 roubles per person. A total of 12.1 billion rubles has already been paid.

On February 18, the heads of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia, in particular to the Rostov Region, due to the growing threat of hostilities. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR.