Human rights commissioner unveils number of Ukrainian troops held in LPR custody

LUGANSK, December 15. /TASS/. Almost 1,100 Ukrainian servicemen are currently held prisoner in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Viktoria Serdyukova, the LPR’s human rights commissioner, told TASS on Thursday.

"According to figures as of December 12, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers - 1,067 - are being held in the LPR. That’s excluding those who have been freed during the exchange process," she specified.

Serdyukova told TASS on Wednesday that Ukraine sometimes disrupts prisoner swaps. She said over the period of escalation as of December 12, 150 servicemen of the LPR People’s Militia have been freed from captivity and almost every one of them said that they had been tortured by the Ukrainian military.