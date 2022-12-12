Griner satisfies all pardon procedures before release from prison — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. US basketball player Brittney Griner completed all the necessary procedures before being released from Russian prison and returning home, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"All the necessary procedures were completed," he said, when asked if the athlete had applied for a pardon.

Russian national Viktor Bout, who had been serving a prison term in the United States on arms trafficking charges, was returned to Russia in exchange for Griner, convicted in Russia of drug trafficking. Bout and Griner were pardoned before the swap and won’t have to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries.