Rostec executive says its smallpox vaccine gives 85% chance of protection from monkeypox

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The smallpox vaccine made by state corporation Rostec is effective against monkeypox in 85% of cases, Rostec deputy director general Vladimir Artyakov said on Rossiya-24 television.

"By the way, we produce vaccines against smallpox. <…> But we looked at the monkeypox situation, and our vaccine kills monkeypox 85%. If suddenly there is a situation where monkeypox comes here, we will use this vaccine, but we will work to improve it," he said.

Earlier, the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor said that a vaccine against smallpox will be able to protect people from monkeypox, for which no dedicated vaccine has been developed.

Rostec told TASS in May that the Microgen enterprise (which is part of Rostec), which is the developer of a vaccine against smallpox, is ready to produce about 10 million doses of the shot per year, but if necessary, it could boost production.