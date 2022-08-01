Centaurus unlikely to be the last coronavirus mutation – expert

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Centaurus sub-variant of the COVID-19 Omicron strain will hardly be the last mutation of the virus and end the pandemic, Product Policy Director of Labquest medical laboratory Anna Safonova told TASS.

"The Centaurus is unlikely to become the latest mutation of the coronavirus and end the pandemic. It has already become absolutely obvious that the coronavirus will join the list of ordinary seasonal acute respiratory virus infections and will remain with us for a long time, just as four other kinds of coronaviruses. Some new mutations will emerge but they will hardly be dangerous, exactly as regards the SARS-CoV-2," the expert said.

Four more seasonal coronavirus types exist - OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1, Safonova said. "Now these are seasonal agents of the acute respiratory virus infection, detected from year to year, causing pneumonia, and no vaccination exists for them at the same time. So we will calmly live with the SARS-CoV-2 also and COVID-19 vaccination will be part of flu vaccination regulations and become obligatory. Otherwise, the disease will shrink into insignificance," she added.