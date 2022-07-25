North Korea reports 50 new cases of fever over past 24 hours - KCNA

SEOUL, July 25. /TASS/. North Korea registered fifty people with symptoms of a fever over the past 24 hours, while the growth in the newly reported instances stayed below 200 during the previous four days, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

"According to information of the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters, more than 50 fever cases, with over 80 recoveries, were reported from 18:00 of July 23 to 18:00 of July 24 throughout the country," the agency reported.

"As of 18:00 of July 24 since late April, the total number of fever cases is over 4.772,740, of which more than 4.772,330 (99.99%) have recovered and at least 330 (0.007%) are under a medical treatment," according to KCNA’s report.

On May 15, the number of daily cases in North Korea reached its maximum (392,920 cases), after which the numbers gradually declined.

The Korean Central News Agency first reported the detection of the coronavirus infection nationwide on May 12.