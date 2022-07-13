Share of new omicron variants in Russia rises to 38.86% – watchdog

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The proportion of new omicron sub-lineages BA.4 and BA.5 in Russia has risen to 38.86% in the past week, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said.

"The BA.1 sub-lineage of omicron accounts for 3.8% of all sequences, BA.2 - for 56.13%, BA.4/BA.5 - for 38.86%, the delta variant - for 1.21%," the watchdog’s press service said in a statement.

On July 5, Rospotrebnadzor press service said BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages accounted for 6.57% of all sequences.