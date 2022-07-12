Arctic culture center, made of intermodal containers, opens in Murmansk

MURMANSK, July 12. /TASS/. The Arctic culture center of intermodal containers was opened in Murmansk. The Container-Hall is made of 12 metal sea containers, which form a space with an amphitheater-shaped podium, a stage and an outdoor cinema, the project’s curator and architect Ekaterina Ageyenko told TASS.

Intermodal containers make creative space

"Today, in Murmansk, has taken place the grand opening of a unique space - the first in the Arctic culture center, dubbed "Container-Hall". It consists of 12 used high insulated metal sea containers. The modules form up a closed space with an amphitheater, a stage and an outdoor cinema. In the project we’ve used mostly materials related to marine industries," she said.

Container-Hall offers space for a caf· and bar, for exhibitions, rehearsals and performances, she added. "Depending on the purpose, the facility may ‘freeze’ or change its compartments. The spaces are independent, but for big events they all may be united," the architect said.

Container-Hall complies with modern approaches to architecture in the Arctic, she continued. "According to the Arctic urbanist approaches, we must not remove people from the streets 100% of the time in winter. Just the opposite: it is extremely important to provide for activities, including outdoors activities. In winter, we will use infrared and other heaters. We will offer activities in the territory. The hall has panoramic glazing, which is another important principle so that even when being inside a person did not feel completely separated from the street," she told TASS.

The project’s history

Ekaterina Ageyenko is the project’s curator and architect. She is a member of the Murmansk group of activists, who wanted to organize a cultural hub for creative people from various spheres. In 2020, at the Tavrida forum, she won a grant of 1.3 million rubles ($22,000) from Rosmolodezh (a federal agency for youth affairs).

"Work on the project started in January, 2020," the architect said. "Since the object is unique, we had to settle a lot of administrative and construction aspects. The construction started in December, 2021 and has finished this summer. That is, it has continued for more than eight months. We have been supported by the Murmansk regional government and by the Murmansk Sea Commercial Port. The project is for the youth, active in creative businesses, arts and events. Such a cultural hub unites the creative society which is ready to launch their projects on this platform. The project will be also attractive for the Murmansk residents, caring for arts, as a unique location for events. As for tourists, in Container-Hall they will see works by local artists and performers."

Urban Art festival

The first official event in the new creative hub was the second international Arctic festival of urban art - Rost2022 (‘rost’ is ‘growth’ in English). Container-Hall hosted the festival’s exposition and a business program - lectures, master classes, videos, meditations, exhibitions and performances.

According to the Murmansk Region’s Ministry of Information, the urban art festival’s objective is to give an impetus to development and transformation of the historical, though distanced from downtown Murmansk district - Rost. "It is the second festival of urban art in Murmansk," the ministry said. "During the first event in Rost, 15 murals (wall paintings) were made on houses. This year, 18 invited artists have been working on another 16 murals."

The Murmansk Region’s Governor Andrey Chibis has visited an exhibition of Rost-2022 participants. The transformation of the city houses during the festival is the creation of a modern art gallery in the open air. "This initiative has been working for the second year. And, of course, we will continue to support this project. It is important that the working district has become the center of attraction, and it has got its own unique appearance. After the first festival, very interesting locations have been created in Rost. They are popular with visitors to the region. I am confident, the Murmansk administration will pay special attention to the courtyards and roads in the district," the ministry quoted the governor as saying.

The governor presented gratitude letters to active authors of the Container-Hall youth space. "It is very good that our city has got the unique Container-Hall space," the governor told them. "It is important that it’s a busy area, we can see here young people from the city’s different districts. I would like to thank everyone involved, the colleagues, partners, organizers. And thank you for the Rost project, for the unique Container-Hall.".