Russophobia becoming mainstream in Polish society, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Animosity and negativity towards Russia have become an everyday phenomenon in Poland, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in that country Andrey Ordash said on Tuesday.

"Russophobia has become mainstream among Polish politicians and a larger part of Polish society. However, there are people who don’t share such views but now they prefer to keep silent because it is dangerous to show any sympathy to Russia here, even to speak in favor of building normal relations with Russia," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"At best, it will be public mudslinging in the mass media, at worst, harsher repression may follow," he added.