Russian healthcare system ready to help if new cases of monkeypox emerge

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The domestic healthcare system is ready to provide the necessary aid to patients if the new cases of monkeypox are detected, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing confirmed that monkeypox was detected in an individual who returned from a trip to European countries. According to the Health Ministry, the patient is in a satisfactory condition and is receiving all the necessary aid.

"The healthcare system is ready to provide medical aid to patients with monkeypox," the statement said.

It is noted that the Health Ministry had approved and sent to regions the instructional guidelines on the prevention, diagnostics and treatment of monkeypox, including information on its etiology and pathogenesis.

The agency added that the training of medical workers on the prevention, diagnostics and treatment of monkeypox had been organized in all the regions since May on the instructions of the health minister.