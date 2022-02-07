No proof of hacker attack on US government by Lurk cybercrime gang — source

EKATERINBURG, February 7. /TASS/. No evidence of hacker attacks on the US government has been detected after examining the equipment seized from the Lurk cybercrime group, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, during his final statement, cybercrime gang leader Konstantin Kozlovsky said that he was carrying out the assignments given by security services, including meddling in the US election campaign. "All the equipment, information carriers, and means of communication were examined by security and law enforcement agencies, jointly with Russia’s leading information security companies. No evidence of [hacker] attacks on the US government has been detected. This issue also has not been discussed by the gang members, according to the seized correspondence," the source revealed.

According to the source, no links between Kozlovsky and any FSB officers have been established during the investigation. "If one follows his statements, they are always made after some [news about] high-profile hacker attacks in the media, to which [Kozlovsky] is trying to link his criminal case - first it was the alleged Russian meddling in the US election, then <…> the detention of the employees of the FSB Information Security Center. Neither Kozlovsky nor other members of the Lurk gang are even included in the US Department of Justice’s list of those engaged in the attack on American information assets," the source said.

On June 1, 2016, the Lurk hacker group was apprehended, with some 22 people put on trial. According to investigators, the hackers stole 1.264 bln rubles (over $16 mln) from businesses and banks. They also hacked into the network of Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo airport, having copied data from the servers.