Finland reports cessation of two crossing points on border with Russia

HELSINKI, October 24. /TASS/. Two temporary border crossing points on the Russian-Finnish border — Parikkala and Inari — have ceased operations, Finland's border guards reported on Thursday.

Marko Saareks, a representative of the Finnish Border Guard, said on February 21, that the Russian authorities had suggested closing the border crossing points.

"The decision to open or close such temporary checkpoints is made by the Chief of the Finnish Border Guard and the Chief of the Russian Border Guard. In October, these Chiefs decided to close the Parikkala and Inari temporary crossing points," the service stated in a press release.

Border guards will take necessary practical measures to implement the decision, including dismantling road signs in the border-crossing area.

It was specified that traffic through the Inari border crossing point was halted on November 1, 2021, while operations at the Parikkala point ceased on April 19, 2022. "Future reopening is possible in accordance with the previously mentioned agreement on border crossing points," the statement from the Finnish Border Guards reads.