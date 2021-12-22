Donbass republics tighten control of water supplies in light of possible provocations

LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. Authorities in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics have tightened control of the quality of drinking water supplied through water pipes from areas controlled by Kiev, Envoy of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the Political Subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine Rodion Miroshnik said on Wednesday.

According to him, the move stemmed from reports that Ukraine and US private military companies are making preparations for provocations involving chemical substances.

"We started receiving information about possible provocations involving chemicals over a week ago," the LPR envoy said, adding that the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic received large volumes of water from the Kiev-controlled part of Donbass.

He explained that according to available information, the Ukrainian authorities and foreign private military companies might add toxins to drinking water, which could lead to mass poisonings. "It’s quite possible that Western sponsors planned to illustrate the media hysteria about ‘a Russian invasion’ with footage of an act of chemical or bacteriological sabotage, definitely blaming it on Russia or the so-called separatists," the LPR envoy noted.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced on Tuesday that over 120 members of US private military companies had been detected in the Avdeyevka and Priazovskoye settlements of Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Shoigu also noted that tanks filled with unidentified chemicals had been delivered to Avdeyevka and the Krasny Liman settlement for staging provocations.