Airplanes with citizens of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan fly from Kabul to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Three military transport aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul left Afghanistan with citizens of the Russian Federation, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

"Three military transport aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport finished boarding people and left Afghanistan," the statement said.

It was noted that there are about 200 citizens of the Russian Federation, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghan students studying at Russian universities on board Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft.

The aircraft will deliver the evacuated people to the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, the ministry said.

Аrom August 26 to December 1, 770 citizens of Russia, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia), Ukraine, and Afghanistan were evacuated from the territory of Afghanistan by military transport aircraft, and more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian cargo were delivered to the country.