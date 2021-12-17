Head of Russian Orthodox Church hails interaction with Vatican in birthday message to Pope

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia wished Pope Francis a happy 85th birthday, pointing out that the Russian Orthodox Church and the Vatican reached a high level of interaction while maintaining their traditions. The Patriarch’s message was published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church on Friday.

"I am happy to see that while remaining committed to our own traditions, our Churches have been able to reach a high level of interaction that makes it possible for us to work together to glorify God all over the world, promote timeless moral ideals in society, boost inter-religious dialogue and cultivate appropriate responses to the challenges of our time," the message reads.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church pointed out that as leaders of the two major Christian churches, the Pope and he had "a special responsibility for the future of mankind." "This responsibility has a global aspect to it, as proved by our meeting in Havana and the joint statement that we adopted there," the Patriarch noted.

The first meeting between the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Pope took place in the Cuban capital of Havana in February 2016. The parties signed a joint declaration, which was particularly aimed at protecting the Christian presence in the Middle East and Africa.

Patriarch Kirill also emphasized that Pope Francis called on people "to live in accordance with God’s commandments and work in the name of love and charity." "I am sending Your Holiness my best wishes as I am praying to God to give you mental and physical strength," the message adds.