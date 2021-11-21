Infectious disease experts not expecting large-scale flu spread in this season

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. No large-scale flu spread is expected in Russia this year, infection disease specialists told TASS.

"The only thing we can say is that all anti-epidemic measures taking place in respect of the coronavirus infection are also helping relatively to flu spread. Since we did not see proactive spread of this disease last year, the flu rate is also expected to be low this year," Head of Virology Department of the Russian Medical Academy of Continuous Professional Education Elena Malinnikova said.

No significant increase in the flu rate has been noted to date, Associate Professor of the Department of Children’s Infectious Diseases of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University Ivan Konovalov said.

"We are keeping an eye on developments. The flu research institute is publishing updates on a regular basis. No significant increase of the sickness rate has been found so far across Russian regions, so it is high time to go and be vaccinated," the expert said.