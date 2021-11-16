More than 200 projects to be presented at Western Returned Scholars Conference in Hainan

SANYA, Nov. 17. /TASS/. The organizers of the Ninth Annual Western Returned Scholars Association Conference (WRSA) and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit (IES) in Hainan plan to present more than 200 projects, Sanya Weishi TV channel reported.

According to the channel, regional authorities will also organize expositions of 11 industrial parks during the conference. In addition, the forum participants will go on five group tours of Sanya and will be able to personally inspect the results of the policy on creating a free port in Hainan. The organizers plan to make it possible for local enterprises to find business partners abroad, Sanya Weishi noted.

The conference will be held on November 22-24 in Hainan resort Sanya. It will be attended by about a thousand experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and foreign students. Over the course of four panel discussions the participants will discuss issues such as e-economy, modern biomedicine, high-tech industry and the recruitment of highly specialized employees in Hainan. The conference will also include a roundtable discussion titled "Carbon Peak and Neutrality."

The annual WRSA conference was first held in 2012. As noted by the organizers, more than 400 projects with a total investment of about 1.22 billion yuan (about $190.6 million) were initiated as part of this annual event.