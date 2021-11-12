Putin not ruling out emergence of new, more dangerous coronavirus strains

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that new, even more dangerous strains of COVID-19 may appear.

"The coronavirus is still far from being beaten. The emergence of new and even more dangerous strains of this infection cannot be ruled out," the Russian leader said at the APEC summit via video link.

According to Putin, it is vital not to slacken efforts to combat the pandemic, to do all one can to enhance the health systems across the Asia-Pacific Region, and to improve their resources and technological maintenance.

"The solution to these large-scale objectives could certainly be facilitated by a qualitative increase in international cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical fields," the Russian president stressed.