Russia’s oldest WWII veteran passes away aged 105

VLADIKAVKAZ, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s eldest veteran of the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany Timofei Marzoyev has passed away in the North Caucasus Republic of North Ossetia, Republic Head Sergey Menyailo wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Timofei Marzoyev, veteran of the Great Patriotic War, has passed away today. In the spring of this year, we congratulated Timofei Georgiyevich on his 105th birthday and handed him in a certificate from the Russian Book of Records as the country’s oldest veteran and heard his war stories," the statement says.

Marzoyev participated in the liberation of the Caucasus, fought in Ukraine, Moldavia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Yugoslavia. He fought in Austria when news emerged about the victory in WWII. He was awarded the 2nd Class Order of the Patriotic War and the For the Defense of the Caucasus, for the Victory over Germany and for Valiant Labor in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War medals.

"It is very sad when our elders pass away. This is a big loss for all of us. We cherish the memory of Timofei Georgiyevich," the republic’s head wrote.