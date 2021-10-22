Russian actress, film director complete rehabilitation after 12 days in space

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko have completed a post-space flight rehabilitation course at the Gagarin Cosmonauts Training Center near Moscow.

"Their rehabilitation is over," the Center said.

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko returned to the Earth in the descent module of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which touched down in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday.

Peresild and Shipenko had been filming scenes for what is to become the world's first full-length feature movie partially shot in outer space. The film, which still has only a working title, The Challenge, will tell the story of a female doctor who agrees to go on a space mission to save a cosmonaut's life. The film crew spent 12 days in space. Novitsky had been on the ISS since April 9.

The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, TV Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Three Russian cosmonauts - Novitsky, and also Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov - participated in the shooting sessions as actors. Shkaplerov and Dubrov will stay on the ISS till the spring of 2022.