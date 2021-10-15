DDoS attacks against Russian educational institutions up 118% YOY — company

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. DDoS attacks against Russian educational institutions skyrocketed by 118% in September 2021 against the same month of last year, the press service of StormWall, a company specializing in the protection of online resources against cyber-attacks, told TASS.

The higher activity of hackers can be related to the start of the academic year start, it added.