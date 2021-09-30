Russia to produce 150 mln of coronavirus vaccine packages in 3 coming months — Minister

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will ramp up production of coronavirus vaccines by 36% in the fourth quarter of this year and will make 150 mln packages, compared to 110 mln in the third quarter, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

Such rates make it possible to boost export supplies, while the priority remains to provide vaccines for Russians, the Minister noted.

"The forecast for three coming months anticipates production of about 150 mln packages of full doses for four vaccines in total, including scaling up for Sputnik Light," the Minister said.

The total output in the third quarter was 2.5 times above the like period of the last year, Manturov said. "In absolute figures, this amounts to 110 mln full packages of doses, with the Sputnik V accounting for almost 65 mln," he added.