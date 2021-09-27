Five neo-Nazis who plotted terror attack detained in Russia’s Ufa — FSB

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian FSB has detained five members of a neo-Nazi group for plotting a terror attack targeting law enforcement agents, the security service told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service (FSB - TASS) stopped preparations for a terror attack at a law enforcement office in Bashkortostan. Five Ufa residents, members of a neo-Nazi group who were born between 2001 and 2003 and were prepping for a terror attack with the use of improvised explosives and explosive devices, have been detained," the FSB noted.

FSB agents searched their residences, seizing an explosive device which was ready to use, nine blade weapons, an instruction on how to make explosive devices as well as portraits of Nazi Germany leaders, Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera and nationalist attributes.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched criminal cases against the neo-Nazi group members, they were arrested.