Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

VIENNA, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will eventually be approved by the European Union and the World Health Organization, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna on Tuesday.

"I am absolutely sure that the World Health Organization and the European Union’s agencies will approve the Sputnik V vaccine, but no one can say when," Matviyenko pointed out.

She added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries.

According to Matviyenko, there is a high demand for Russian vaccines in the world. "We have enough vaccines to inoculate our people. The main goal is to encourage them to get vaccinated so that we can develop herd immunity. There is a high demand for our vaccines in the world, we have difficulties keeping up with it so we increase vaccine production every month," Matviyenko noted.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet authorized Sputnik V for use in the European Union. EU countries that use Sputnik V have the right to issue EU vaccination certificates based on the vaccine but other member states can decide for themselves whether to accept these documents.