Nornickel to finance preservation of polar bears

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will finance works to preserve the polar bear population, the company’s Vice President Andrei Grachev told the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

The polar bear is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. It is also on the Red Data Books of Russia, the US and Canada.

According to Grachev, Nornickel is about to sign an agreement with the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources on preservation of that Arctic species.

"The agreement will list the projects, which Nornickel will finance in the public-private partnership format," he said. "The projects are related to preservation and monitoring of [the polar bear] population and to scientific and educational measures."

The agreement will be a part of the Ecology National Program. The company does not announce the amount of investments in the project to preserve the polar bear.

Russia has three populations of the polar bear - the Kara-Barents Seas population, the Laptev Sea population, and the Chukokta-Alaska population. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) says the global population is not more than 20-25 thousand animals.

