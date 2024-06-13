Currencies of friendly countries account for about 80% of foreign trade payments

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Currencies of friendly nations account already for about 80% in foreign trade payments, the Bank of Russia said.

"The role of the US dollar and the euro in the Russian market was declining consistently over the last two years. This is the result of redirecting trade flows to the East and the change of the currency of payments to the ruble, the yuan, and other currencies of friendly countries. These currencies account at present for about as much as 80% of foreign trade payments," the Central Bank said.

The yuan share in trading at the Moscow Exchange stood at 54% in May, the Bank of Russia said. "Therefore, the yuan has already become the main currency in exchange trading," the regulator added.