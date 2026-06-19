Poland, other European countriess showed interest in cutting-edge Sokol drone

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Representatives from Poland and other European countries at the exhibition showed interest in Sokol, the latest Russian monitoring drone Sokol showcased for the first time at the National Security. Belarus-2026 exhibition, official spokesperson for Russian developers of aviation, unmanned, and robotic systems Ekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS.

"Representatives from Asia, Africa, and Europe at the international security industry exhibition National Security. Belarus 2026 took an interest in Russia's latest search drone Sokol. It is worth noting the interest shown by representatives from Poland — unfriendly countries are actively monitoring Russian developments in the field of UAVs," she said.