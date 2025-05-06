MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed 24 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) command posts and a Starlink satellite communications station belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, head of the group’s press center Ivan Bigma reported.

"Twenty-four UAV command posts, one Starlink satellite communications station, and three AFU field ammunition depots were eliminated," Bigma stated.

He also noted that during counter-battery operations, artillery units destroyed two Western-made artillery systems and ten mortar crews. According to Bigma, four Ukrainian servicemen surrendered over the course of the day.