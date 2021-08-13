Body of Russian young man missing in Istanbul identified by parents — diplomatic mission

ANKARA, August 13. /TASS/. The parents of a 20-year-old Russian national who went missing in Istanbul on July 27 have identified his body, a spokesman for the Russian consulate general in that city said on Friday.

"The parents have identified the body. Preparations for repatriation are underway," the spokesman said.

According to the Turkish mass media, the Russian tourist went missing in Istanbul on July 27. His personal belongings, including his documents and a computer, were found in his hotel room. On the day he went missing, he reportedly planned to visit Princes’ Islands.

According to the Russian consulate general, his body was found on the Island of Burgazada near Istanbul.