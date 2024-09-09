IAEA chief urges to prevent attacks on Kursk nuclear power plant

VIENNA, September 9. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, commenting on the situation around the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), has urged not to attack nuclear facilities.

"In late August, I visited the Kursk NPP, where the situation is serious," he said, opening a session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna. According to him, preventing a nuclear accident is vital, and "attacking a nuclear power plant is unacceptable, regardless of where it is located."

Grossi added that the agency is monitoring military actions in the Kursk Region where the nuclear facility is located.

"I appeal for maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences," the IAEA chief added.

He reiterated that he had recently visited Kaliningrad to discuss nuclear security with senior Russian officials.