Russian army destroys Ukrainian tank with Lancet in Kursk border area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed a Ukrainian tank in the border area of the Kursk Region with a Lancet barrage munition, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"In the course of reconnaissance measures in the border area of the Kursk Region, Russian forces identified a camouflaged position of a Ukrainian tank. After analysis of the intelligence received a decision was made to open fire at the enemy vehicle," the news release reads.

The Defense Ministry said the Lancet’s strike was confirmed by live video footage.