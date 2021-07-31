Number of coronavirus-linked deaths hits all-time high in July in Russia

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Russia almost doubled in July compared to the previous month, reaching the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to TASS calculations based on the data provided by the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The center reported 23,349 fatalities from July 1 to 31 compared to 13,713 in June. The previous maximum level - 17,124 deaths - was registered last December.

Meanwhile, the fatality rate of the disease remained almost unchanged as it equaled 3.1% in June and 3.11% in July, whereas since the beginning of the pandemic it rose from 2.45% to 2.53% by the end of the month, according to TASS calculations.

It should be taken into account that the data of the center are not full as it only considers cases when the coronavirus infection was the main death reason, which was efficiently confirmed.

The center reported 751,274 new cases in July compared to 442,682 in the previous month (up by 69.7%). For Russia this is the second-largest number after December when 863,643 cases were registered.

Meanwhile, less cases were confirmed in Moscow, which remains the center of the pandemic, than in June: 147,911 compared to 178,245 (down by 17%).

As many as 608,226 Russians recovered in July, an almost two-fold increase compared with last month. Moscow accounted for around one-third of recoveries - 201,311.