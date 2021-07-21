Putin highlights need to step up Russia’s vaccination campaign

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus needs to be stepped up but it’s not right to force people to get inoculated, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday.

"The challenge now is to step up the national vaccination campaign. It is extremely important to convince people that they need to get vaccinated for it is the only way to stop the pandemic," Putin emphasized.

However, he stressed that "nothing should be imposed" on people. The head of state added that there was a need to explain difficult things about vaccination.

Putin pointed out that most people realized the necessity of vaccination.