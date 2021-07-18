Moscow authorities receive detailed data on each patient, Mayor says

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow authorities have detailed information on every infected or vaccinated individual. The accumulated database confirms that the shot is sufficiently effective against the new Delta strain, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.

"There are a lot of fake reports that we see on social networks, the internet, of course, this cannot be avoided but we are working with a lot of data, with the official data. We see each infected individual, each vaccinated person in the unified database - this is not idle talk, we know exactly, to a person, to a digit, how many got sick, how many of them were vaccinated, the course of their disease, the severity, whether they were hospitalized. We are not speculating, we know for sure, and this knowledge yields an exact result that inoculation helps despite the fact that we’re dealing with a new strain, with Delta, nevertheless, the vaccine is rather effective against this disease," he said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.