Russian Ministry of Justice adds 5 organizations to list of undesirable NGOs

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Justice added five European organizations, including the Khodorkovsky Foundation to the list of undesirable foreign and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

"On July 9, 2021, the Russian Ministry of Justice included the following foreign non-governmental organizations to the list of organizations deemed undesirable in Russia: Spolecnost Svobody Informace, Z.S, (the Czech Republic); European Choice (France), Oxford Russia Fund (the UK), Future of Russia Foundation (the UK), Khodorkovsky Foundation (the UK)," the Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The Khodorkovsky Foundation was founded in 2004. It supports various educational projects. The Oxford Russia Fund is its subsidiary, which distributes fellowships among higher-grade students of social and humanitarian sciences at 20 Russian universities. The Future of Russia Foundation was founded in 2002 through Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s donations.