Over 770,000 people currently getting treatment for COVID in Russia, says minister

"In the past week, we have seen an increase in patients. Right now, 776,000 people are receiving outpatient and hospital care," he said during a session of the coordination council tasked with combating the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that vaccinated persons must protect themselves against any risk of infection until they reach full immunity against the virus, which usually happens in about 42 days. "So it is necessary to adhere to all recommendations by medical workers and sanitary-epidemiological services," the minister stressed, adding that this includes wearing masks and staying away from public places.