Over 3.2 mln people get first coronavirus vaccine dose in Moscow, watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. More than 3.2 mln people in Moscow have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, and over 1.8 mln people have been fully vaccinated, the Moscow branch of the national sanitary watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of July 8, 2021, more than 3.2 mln people have been vaccinated in Moscow, out of whom over 1.8 mln people have received both vaccine shots. People have the opportunity to get the jab in all parts of the city at a convenient time. If no vaccination slots are available at city health centers, they can get inoculated at vaccination points established in parks, at shopping malls, and other popular public places, without making an appointment," the statement reads.

On June 16, Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor ordered that 60% of employees working in trade, services, public catering, housing and utility services, transport, education, healthcare, and entertainment sectors should be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Moscow Region also mandated the vaccination of certain categories of people.

A mass vaccination campaign is underway in Moscow. Everyone over the age of 18 can get free vaccine shots at about 300 vaccination centers created in the city.